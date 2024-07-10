WSPN Increases Ease of Accessing WUSD with New On-Ramp Options

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, a leading global digital payments company renowned for its commitment to transparency, speed, and efficiency, is excited to announce a significant advancement in its on-ramp experience for its flagship stablecoin, Worldwide USD (WUSD).

Users can now seamlessly exchange fiat currencies for WUSD directly through a variety of convenient channels:

Alchemy Pay's Website: This partnership with Alchemy Pay allows users to purchase WUSD on the website before transferring the token onto other respective exchanges, making it ideal for users seeking a smooth and easy entry point. Four Major Cryptocurrency Exchanges: Bitget, BitMart, Biconomy, and CoinW now offer direct fiat-to-WUSD trading pairs. Bitget's Leading Digital Asset Wallet: The integration of WUSD into Bitget's wallet offers users a secure and convenient way to purchase, store, and manage WUSD alongside their other digital assets.

This expansion underscores WSPN's commitment to providing flexible and accessible solutions for participating in the digital economy. The integration of WUSD across these platforms provides several key advantages:

Enhanced Accessibility: Accessing WUSD on these exchanges significantly enhances user accessibility, enabling millions of new users to engage with WUSD and leverage its stability and utility within the digital asset space. Streamlined Transactions: With added fiat currency support, users can conduct transactions between traditional currencies and WUSD, eliminating the need for multiple intermediaries and simplifying the conversion process. Expanded Utility: The availability of WUSD on these exchanges opens new avenues for users to diversify their digital asset portfolios and explore a wide range of trading opportunities within a secure and regulated trading environment. The predominant trading pair for WUSD across 25 exchanges is WUSD/USDT, with more pairs to come.

As WSPN continues to deepen its collaboration with existing and new partners, it remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of digital payment technology and fostering a more inclusive and accessible financial ecosystem for users worldwide.

About WSPN

WSPN is a global digital payments company that provides transparent, fast, and efficient digital payment solutions leveraging the latest technological advancements of Distributed Ledger Technology ("DLT"). We are dedicated to shaping seamless digital payment solutions for our global partners worldwide at the frontier of future digital payments and financial inclusion.

Worldwide USD ('WUSD'), WSPN's flagship USD stablecoin, is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin that is pegged to the U.S. Dollar at a 1:1 ratio. Dedicated to optimizing payment solutions for web3 industry enterprise users, WUSD empowers the real economy through secure, compliant digital payments, spanning stablecoins, exchanges and cards, all geared for global expansion.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | Twitter | LinkedIn | Telegram

SOURCE WSPN