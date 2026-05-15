WSPN Launches W Agent: A Stablecoin Payment Skill Built for the AI Agent Economy

New skill turns W Checkout into a plug-and-play payment rail for autonomous AI agents, covering both payment and acquiring across multiple chains with enterprise-grade human-in-the-loop controls.

SINGAPORE, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSPN, the issuer of the WUSD stablecoin and a leading provider of Web3 payment infrastructure, today announced the launch of W Agent, a new AI Agent payment skill that enables autonomous agents to discover merchants, place orders, and settle payments in stablecoins end-to-end. Built on top of WSPN's existing W Checkout stack, W Agent is designed to become a default payment primitive for the rapidly growing AI agent economy.

As agentic commerce moves from demos to production, AI agents increasingly need to transact on behalf of users and enterprises — purchasing data, calling APIs, paying for compute, and coordinating with other agents. W Agent provides the missing payment layer for these workflows, with a clean separation between order orchestration and on-chain settlement.

Why W Agent

Most agent-payment solutions on the market today stop at one side of the transaction: they let an agent push a payment, but offer little or no support for the merchant side, or they cover only a single chain, or they bypass the human approval steps that enterprises require. W Agent is designed to close those gaps.

Compared with other agent-payment skills available today, W Agent is among the very few that simultaneously cover payment and acquiring, support multiple chains, and preserve human approval in the loop. That combination makes it well suited to enterprise compliance requirements and to the diversity of real-world commerce scenarios.

How It Works

W Agent connects buyer-side AI agents with merchants through a lightweight order and payment hub, while stablecoin settlement is handled by W Checkout. The hub orchestrates orders, accounting, and receipts but never custodies funds, keeping the trust model simple and auditable. W Agent exposes a single unified external interface, so partners can plug in within minutes — through a one-line command or simply by chatting with their agent — and the end-to-end experience flows naturally from discovery and ordering through on-chain payment to service delivery.

Built for Multiple Chains and Enterprise Use

W Agent supports multi-chain stablecoin settlement out of the box and allows per-transaction and per-day spending limits to be configured, balancing efficiency with compliance and control. Because the W Connector never custodies funds, the trust model remains simple and auditable: settlement runs on-chain through W Checkout, while the W Connector focuses on orchestration, accounting, and receipts.

Availability and Roadmap

WSPN has already released W Agent and is currently testing simultaneous support for both fiat and stablecoin payments. A major update to W Agent is expected in the near future.

"AI agents will not reach their potential until they can transact as easily as they can talk," said a spokesperson for WSPN. "W Agent gives every agent — and every merchant that wants to serve agents — a production-ready stablecoin payment rail, without forcing anyone to give up the compliance and control that enterprise commerce requires."

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale.

Learn more: www.wspn.io | X | LinkedIn

SOURCE WSPN