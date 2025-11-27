Wultra Opens Singapore Office to Serve Demand for Post-Quantum Authentication

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybersecurity leader Wultra, specializing in post-quantum authentication (PQA) for banks and fintechs, is opening a new office in Singapore—its first branch in Asia. The expansion strengthens Wultra's commitment to supporting regional demand for quantum-resistant security and helping financial institutions prepare for emerging cyber threats of the post-quantum era.

"Southeast Asia is becoming one of our key markets. The region's financial sector is evolving rapidly, with post-quantum authentication increasingly becoming a top priority. Establishing a local presence enables us to provide better support to our clients and assist more institutions in strengthening their defenses for a quantum-ready future. The timing aligns with our participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival 2025, where we connected with local stakeholders," said Peter Dvorak, CEO of Wultra.

The new office is located at 80 Robinson Road, Singapore 068898, in the same building as the Singapore FinTech Association. Over 70 banks and financial institutions across 25 countries already trust Wultra's technology to secure their digital banking systems. Its clients include major banking groups and payment providers such as Raiffeisen Bank International and Global Payments.

The potential of East Asia's market is yet to be fully unlocked. "Across the region, countries are taking different approaches to digital authentication. However, regulators, governments, and businesses alike are clearly moving toward more advanced and secure solutions. With our new branch in Singapore, Wultra is strengthening its local presence to support these diverse markets and help them transition to stronger, post-quantum-ready authentication." said Dvorak from Wultra. The latest report from Gartner mentions post-quantum authentication as one of the emerging trends, with Wultra being the sole Sample Vendor in the category. "With increased demand from leading banks worldwide, Wultra's focus on PQA and the gradual phasing out of SMS-based authentication is the right strategic direction," adds Dvorak.

For more information, visit www.wultra.com or contact local representative Sanjeev Kumar Velayuthan at [email protected].

SOURCE Wultra