WWF-Singapore's #WeGotThis 2025 Strengthens Regional Capacity for Youth-Led Climate and Nature Advocacy Across the Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Singapore, in partnership with Temasek Foundation, has concluded the fourth edition of #WeGotThis, its regional sustainability incubator programme focused on building youth leadership across climate change, biodiversity, circular economy and sustainable finance through digital advocacy campaigns.

Youth from the #WeGotThis Year 4 cohort showcasing their sustainability campaigns during At One Impact Week 2025.

This year's cycle engaged over 80 youth from Singapore and across the Asia-Pacific, marking the programme's strongest participation to date. With participants from China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines , and Vietnam, the cohort reflected diverse representation of youth from both Singapore and the region – an encouraging indicator of growing demand for credible, science-based sustainability capacity-building across the region.

Amid increasingly complex environmental challenges, the need for youth-led, science-backed action has never been greater. #WeGotThis equips young leaders to turn complex climate and nature issues into accessible and compelling, audience-centred narratives that inspire meaningful behavioural and community-level change. Through credible sustainability knowledge, digital engagement skills and access to WWF's wider network of experts and partners, the programme strengthens regional capacity to drive positive climate and nature outcomes. These efforts are essential to building public engagement and accelerating the societal shifts required for a climate-resilient, nature-positive future.

Across its four editions, #WeGotThis has engaged over 20 million youth online. This year alone, participants developed nearly 70 campaigns, supported by youth-led, in-person engagements across the Asia-Pacific. Together, these efforts demonstrate the programme's ability to translate digital reach into meaningful, on-ground impact. Eighteen campaigns were shortlisted for the annual #WeGotThis Awards, which recognise excellence in visual storytelling, community engagement, and overall campaign design.

In addition, the 2025 edition introduced an in-person Immersion Programme, offering selected youth the opportunity to present their campaigns to sustainability experts, industry leaders and potential collaborators at this year's At One Impact Week.

"Our next generation of environmental stewards are one of the strongest driving forces for climate and nature action," said Vivek Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of WWF-Singapore. "Their clarity of purpose, combined with creativity have the ability to mobilise communities and inspire hope. #WeGotThis equips youth across the Asia-Pacific with the knowledge, confidence and storytelling skills to lead change in their communities. This effort is at the heart of WWF's Roadmap 2030 – our commitment to reverse nature loss, prevent extinction and halve the environmental footprint of how we produce and consume."

"Temasek Foundation is proud to have supported #WeGotThis for the past four years. This year's record participation shows the growing determination of young people to lead climate action across the region. Their informed, creative and community-focused campaigns demonstrate the difference youth can make when given the right knowledge and opportunities. We are excited to see how they continue shaping a more sustainable future," said Tan Shin Gee, Senior Director, Programmes of Temasek Foundation.

Graduates join a growing regional alumni network that continues to collaborate across campaigns, outreach initiatives and future programme cycles – amplifying the programme's reach beyond each cohort. With rising interest across the Asia-Pacific, WWF-Singapore aims to continue scaling #WeGotThis as a leading platform for youth-led climate and nature advocacy.

For more information on #WeGotThis, please visit: wwf.sg/wegotthis

About WWF-Singapore

World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is one of the world's largest and most respected independent conservation organisations. WWF's mission is to stop the degradation of the earth's natural environment and to build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature. As one of WWF's international hubs, WWF-Singapore supports a global network spanning over 100 countries.

WWF-Singapore works closely with local stakeholders towards a greener and more sustainable Singapore and the region around us. We work to address key conservation areas, such as deforestation, illegal wildlife trade, oceans, food security, sustainable finance and sustainable consumption through education and outreach efforts with individuals, businesses and governments. For more information, please visit wwf.sg.

About Temasek Foundation

Temasek Foundation supports a diverse range of programmes that uplift lives and communities in Singapore and Asia. Temasek Foundation's programmes are made possible through philanthropic endowments gifted by Temasek, as well as gifts and other contributions from other donors. These programmes strive to deliver positive outcomes for individuals and communities now, and for generations to come. Collectively, Temasek Foundation's programmes strengthen social resilience; foster international exchange and catalyse regional capabilities; advance science; and protect the planet.

For more information, visit www.temasekfoundation.org.sg.

