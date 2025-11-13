Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, J City Group, and Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. Sign Partnership Agreement for the Upcoming Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, J City Group, and Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. are proud to announce the signing of a landmark partnership for the partnership and management of Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City an exciting new addition to the East Coast's hospitality landscape. The official signing ceremony was held at Ramada Suites by Wyndham KLCC, marking an important milestone in the continued expansion of the Wyndham Garden brand across Malaysia.

From left to right: En. Kamaruddin Ibrahim, General Manager of Tourism Pahang.; Dato' Sri Aw Yong Kai Jan, Founder and also Chief Executive Officer of JYC Holdings; Dato’ Sri Naresh Mohan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd.; and Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Set to open in Quarter 3 of 2026, the 361-room Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City located at Jalan Merdeka Kuantan Pahang, is poised to redefine upscale hospitality as the tallest building in the heart of Kuantan City. Designed with spacious suites ranging from 743 sq ft to 1,299 sq ft, the property offers a comfortable and refined hospitality experience. Originally converted from serviced apartments into a luxury hotel, it enjoys a prime location in the city centre — close to popular attractions such as Kuantan 188, East Coast Mall, Esplanade Kuantan, and many more.

Guests can look forward to a range of premium facilities that embody sophistication and relaxation, including an impressive Olympic size infinity pool at 50 metres, overlooking the Kuantan skyline, a fully equipped gymnasium, a multi-purpose hall ideal for meetings and social gatherings, a dedicated jogging track, and an integrated playground nestled within lush green landscapes. Every detail has been thoughtfully crafted to create a vibrant yet tranquil environment, offering guests a holistic stay experience.

Among the distinguished guests who graced this prestigious event were Dato' Sri Naresh Mohan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd.; Dato' Sri Aw Yong Kai Jan, Founder and also Chief Executive Officer of JYC Holdings; Mr. Joon Aun Ooi, President, Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts; and En. Kamaruddin Ibrahim, General Manager of Tourism Pahang. This partnership brings together the combined strengths of three key industry players:

Together, these partners share a unified vision — to elevate hospitality standards in Kuantan and deliver world-class services that reflect excellence, authenticity, and a deep appreciation for local culture.

"We are thrilled to expand the Wyndham Garden brand in Kuantan through this strategic partnership," said Joon Aun OOI, President of APAC, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Together with J City Group and Trinidad Hospitality, we look forward to introducing a property that reflects our shared vision of quality, innovation, and exceptional guest experiences."

A representative from J City Group added, "Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City represents more than a development project — it's a lifestyle statement. We are proud to collaborate with trusted partners who share our goal of creating a destination that enhances Kuantan's growing urban identity while preserving its natural beauty."

"At Trinidad Hospitality, we are committed to managing properties that combine international standards with local character," said Dato Sri Naresh Mohan from Trinidad Hospitality Sdn. Bhd. "Wyndham Garden Kuantan, J-City will be a showcase of that philosophy — delivering warmth, comfort, and memorable experiences for every guest."

About Trinidad Hospitality Sdn Bhd

Trinidad Hospitality is a subsidiary of MAA Group Berhad. It is a diversified group of companies that is primarily involved in hospitality management and consulting. Now, Trinidad Hospitality has evolved to being the home to over 30 brands in multiple industries: hotel and resorts, short and long stay accommodation, food and beverage, travel, tourism, ID, renovations and furnishing, logistics, warehousing, loyalty and rewards, property and facility management, accessories. As Malaysia's rising leader in hospitality, travel and tourism, H360 asset-light business model strives to develop high-performing assets focused on growth, innovation and delivery strong returns to stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.trinidadhospitality.com

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ("Wyndham")

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of franchised properties, with approximately 8,300 hotels across approximately 100 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 855,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 25 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, ECHO Suites®, Registry Collection Hotels®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 121 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

