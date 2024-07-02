Wynn Showcases Award-Winning Chinese Wines at 67 Pall Mall in Singapore

67 Pall Mall members and wine professionals experience an exclusive tasting of the best wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards

MACAU, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the recent debut of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards in Macao, Wynn hosted its first overseas wine tasting at the private members' wine club 67 Pall Mall in Singapore on May 25. Close to 100 members from 67 Pall Mall, wine professionals and media were invited to the exclusive event, where they were given an opportunity to taste the top Chinese wines honored at the awards event in April. The Singapore event is part of Wynn's ongoing commitment to present high-quality wines from China on a global stage.

Ten of the top wine producers which received trophies at the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards showcased their wines at 67 Pall Mall in Singapore.

Ms. Linda Chen, President, Vice Chairman of the Board and Executive Director of Wynn Macau, Limited said of Singapore event: "We are pleased to have partnered with 67 Pall Mall in an exclusive wine tasting event to showcase the very best of Chinese wines. This marks the first time for 67 Pall Mall members and wine industry professionals in Singapore to experience the award-winning Chinese wines from the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards. By hosting events such as these abroad, our long-term goal is to spread awareness about high-quality Chinese wines internationally and expand the global appetite for Chinese wines."

Mr. Richard Hemming MW, Head of Wine, Asia of 67 Pall Mall, said "As part of 67 Pall Mall's mission to provide the ultimate destination for wine lovers, it was our pleasure to host such a diverse range of Chinese wines for this walkaround tasting. The fact that tickets sold out across all three sessions indicates the enthusiasm among our membership to learn about Chinese wine. We will continue to support the category and look forward to seeing the results of future editions of the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards."

Designed by Mr. Eddie McDougall, Chair of Judges for the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards, the "Award-winning China: Exclusive Walk-Around Wine Tasting" event at 67 Pall Mall featured some of China's most prestigious names – already well-known for competing with the world's best bottles – as well as new discoveries that represent the cutting edge of Chinese winemaking. Ten of the top wine producers which received trophies at the Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards showcased their wines at 67 Pall Mall in Singapore, including Xige Estate, Château Changyu Castel, Domaine de Long Dai, Shangri-La Winery, Domaine Freemind, Chateau Nine Peaks, Longting Vineyard, Domaine Franco-Chinois, Zixuan and Pabala.

About Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards

Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards is the largest gathering of its kind to evaluate Chinese wines based on international standards. The awards featured more than 700 exceptional wines from 200 wineries, evaluated by a panel of 27 esteemed judges, including seven Masters of Wine. Under the supervision of a professional auditing firm, the competition used an internationally recognized 100-point scoring system and blind tasting to select 23 award winners that exemplify quality. During the judging, which took place in March, wine luminaries participated in dinners, Masterclasses, and more at Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace. The inaugural Wynn Signature Chinese Wine Awards was held on April 13, 2024 before an audience of 500 international wine enthusiasts, winemakers, industry experts and regional media.

About 67 Pall Mall

Founded in 2015 in London, the idea for the Club was envisioned when founder and wine collector Grant Ashton found that he had wanted to share his collection with like-minded people. Thus, the idea of the Club was born. 67 Pall Mall's first Club in London opened in December 2015 and was the start of a group of premier private Members' Clubs for wine lovers and fine dining. With Clubs open in Verbier, Singapore and 67 Pall Mall Melbourne, Bordeaux and Beaune opening in 2025, membership of 67 Pall Mall offers global access to these locations.

The award-winning 67 Pall Mall is the global home of fine wine, with each Club boasting an expert sommelier team. Members benefit from the low-margin wine list, access to all global reciprocal Clubs and the option to store their own wine at each location. Members also have access to an impressive events calendar including non-wine-related events, catering to music, health, wellbeing, art, jewellery and watches, and travel.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts (Macau)