MACAO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts is pleased to announce its participation in the "Experience Macao" Roadshow in Thailand organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) at Central World, Bangkok from June 14 - 16. In the three-day event, Wynn will showcase the diverse travel experiences available at the two acclaimed integrated resorts in Macao – Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace – and will also present a series of attractive offers for visitors to experience the best of Macao.

Wynn Takes Part in “Experience Macao” Roadshow in Bangkok

The eye-catching Wynn exhibit will feature a replica of Wynn Palace's iconic SkyCab and introduce visitors to Illuminarium, the multi-sensory, immersive cinematic experience at Wynn Palace. To further enhance the interactive element of the roadshow, "Wing Wing" and "Lei Lei'" –the cheerful ambassadors of Wynn Care – will travel to Bangkok to connect with visitors and introduce brand and hotel offers to increase awareness in Thailand.

Wynn will also present an array of enticing travel offers throughout the event. Visitors who register to become Wynn Insider members will stand a chance to participate in the lucky draw to win exclusive prizes including Illuminarium tickets, dining vouchers, a golf simulator experience at Wynn Palace, or limited-edition gifts.

Through the thoughtful planning of the Macao Government Tourism Office, this large-scale promotional roadshow for Bangkok will feature a variety of themed exhibition areas and interactive games to showcase Macao's unique festivals and heritage. The roadshow gives Bangkok residents a greater understanding of Macao's prominent status as both a UNESCO World Heritage destination and a "Creative City of Gastronomy".

Set within the heart of glittering Cotai, Wynn Palace has the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star restaurants than any individual resort in the world. Visitors can discover rare art pieces amidst blossoming flowers, experience unique entertainment with SkyCab rides overlooking the Performance Lake, and dine at award-winning restaurants, including Chef Tam's Seasons, the signature Cantonese restaurant recognized with one Michelin star and is listed on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, as well as Mizumi, the Forbes Five-Star contemporary Japanese restaurant that recently revealed a fresh new look with exciting new menus to reflect the restaurant's playful personality.

Wynn Macau, located in the heart of the Macao peninsula, remains the only resort in the world to earn eight Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards. Guests who visit Wynn Tower or Encore Tower will experience an unparalleled level of service, dine on meticulously prepared dishes at the resort's signature Michelin-starred restaurants, indulge in lavish spa experiences and enjoy dazzling entertainment from the Tree of Prosperity or the Performance Lake, ensuring a truly diversified Macao experience.

