Wynn Takes Part in "Experience Macao" Roadshow in Jakarta

MACAU, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts is pleased to announce its participation in the "Experience Macao" Roadshow in Jakarta organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) at Central Park Mall (Laguna Atrium), from May 9 to 12. In the four-day event, Wynn will showcase the diverse travel experiences and present a series of attractive offers available at the two acclaimed integrated resorts in Macao – Wynn Macau and Wynn Palace.

The eye-catching Wynn exhibit will feature a replica of Wynn Palace's iconic SkyCab and introduce visitors to Illuminarium, the multi-sensory, immersive cinematic experience at Wynn Palace. To further enhance the roadshow's interactive elements, Wynn Care's cheerful ambassadors "Wing Wing" and "Lei Lei" will connect with visitors and introduce brand and hotel offers to increase awareness in Indonesia.

Visitors who register to become Wynn Insider members can participate in a lucky draw to win exclusive prizes including Illuminarium tickets, dining vouchers, a golf simulator experience at Wynn Palace, or limited-edition gifts. Winners will have an opportunity to visit Illuminarium at Wynn Palace which offers a cosmic feast for the senses, capturing sight, sound and touch in a stunning and immersive experience.

Through the thoughtful planning of the MGTO, this large-scale promotional roadshow for Jakarta highlights diverse tourism offerings and features a variety of themed exhibition areas and interactive games to showcase Macao's unique festivals and heritage. Jakarta residents will gain a greater understanding of Macao's prominent status as both a UNESCO World Heritage destination and a "Creative City of Gastronomy" to attract more international visitors.

Set within the heart of glittering Cotai, Wynn Palace has the most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star restaurants than any individual resort in the world. Visitors can discover rare art pieces amidst blossoming flowers, and experience unique entertainment with SkyCab rides overlooking the Performance Lake. Guests can also dine at award-winning restaurants, including Chef Tam's Seasons, the signature Cantonese restaurant recognized with one Michelin star and listed on Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list, and Mizumi, the Forbes Five-Star contemporary Japanese restaurant that recently revealed a fresh new look with exciting new menus that reflect the restaurant's playful personality.

Wynn Macau, located in the heart of the Macao peninsula, remains the only resort in the world to earn eight Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards. Guests who visit Wynn Tower or Encore Tower will experience an unparalleled level of service, dine on meticulously prepared dishes at the resort's signature Michelin-starred restaurants, indulge in lavish spa experiences, and enjoy dazzling entertainment from the Tree of Prosperity or the Performance Lake, ensuring a truly diversified Macao experience.

