X Star Deepens Collaboration with Google Cloud to Scale Agentic AI for Global Markets

SINGAPORE, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- X Star has set out how its growing collaboration with Google Cloud is helping it bring self-developed AI models and Agentic AI framework to a wider international audience. By drawing on high-performance cloud computing resources and scalable infrastructure support, X Star is sharpening the way it deploys its models, lifting system throughput and trimming operational costs across the markets it serves.

X Star together with Google Cloud, hosted Boundless Cloud, Global Motion, an executive roundtable on cloud intelligence, AI, and global growth.

The collaboration gives X Star a firmer technical footing for its next generation of AI applications. It allows the company to deliver AI-powered solutions across financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing in a more stable, scalable and real-time way, supporting clients wherever they choose to operate.

Building a Stronger Foundation for Global Deployment

Reaching customers across international markets places real demands on infrastructure. Working with Google Cloud, X Star can improve model deployment efficiency, enhance throughput and optimise costs, three priorities that matter as the company scales. That foundation underpins the reliable delivery of X Star's self-developed models and Agentic AI framework, and gives clients in financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing the confidence that solutions will perform consistently at scale.

Advancing Agentic AI for Complex Business Workflows

X Star is exploring deeper integration with Google's Gemini models to enhance the capabilities of its AI agents, including reasoning, multimodal understanding, and task orchestration. The aim is to support complex, multi-step business processes with greater reliability and contextual understanding.

These enhanced agent capabilities are expected to further strengthen products such as Xport and other AI-driven solutions, enabling more intelligent interactions, faster decision-making, and more seamless workflow execution. The intention is for these systems to operate smoothly across the entire business journey, supporting clients from the first interaction through to the final outcome.

Expanding a Global AI Marketing and Customer Growth Ecosystem

X Star and Google Cloud are also looking at broader opportunities across the Google ecosystem, including potential synergies with Google Ads and related marketing technologies. The thinking is to pair X Star's AI-powered growth and conversion capabilities with Google's global advertising and distribution ecosystem.

For clients in the automotive and financial industries, that combination is designed to improve customer acquisition efficiency, lift conversion performance and build more intelligent end-to-end marketing workflows. It also creates new opportunities for businesses looking to scale customer engagement and expand into global markets.

Looking Ahead

The collaboration brings together X Star's self-developed AI models and deep industry focus with Google Cloud's computing infrastructure and ecosystem reach. As X Star continues to grow its presence in financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing, this partnership offers a dependable platform for delivering Agentic AI to clients around the world.

About X Star Technology

X Star Technology is a leading AI innovator in automotive finance. Headquartered in Singapore, with a presence across Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East, X Star partners with over 2,000 dealers, manufacturers and financial institutions. The company builds proprietary AI models and Agentic AI infrastructure, delivering AI-powered solutions across financial services, automotive and intelligent marketing. Its proprietary Agentic AI platform automates the full lending lifecycle, and products such as Xport are built to support long-horizon business processes through intelligent, context-aware and execution-oriented AI systems that drive smarter, faster and seamless mobility financing at scale.

www.xstar.sg

SOURCE X Star