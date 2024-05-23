X2O Media Appoints Pang Yee Loy as Regional Manager to Lead Expansion into the APAC Market

MONTRÉAL, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - X2O Media, a global provider of hybrid learning and training solutions today announced the appointment of Pang Yee Loy as the new Regional Manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

Pang Yee Loy, Regional Manager for Asia-Pacific region X2O Media

In this pivotal role, Pang Yee Loy will spearhead the development of the region, expanding the presence of X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, and strengthen the company's foothold in a dynamic and evolving marketplace. Pang Yee Loy brings more than 20 years of experience working within the UC industry. His expertise will complement X2O Media's solutions which include X2O OneRoom hybrid and remote learning environments, and unified communications solutions.

"Business in the Asia-Pacific region is thriving and there is a need to bring unified communications and collaborative experiences to forward-thinking companies, and higher education institutions," said Robert Brinklow, Sales Director for EMEA and APAC. "We are delighted to welcome Pang Yee Loy into this new role to focus on growing business opportunities and expanding existing networks across the territory."

"I am thrilled to join X2O Media and lead its development into the APAC region. The impressive portfolio of X2O Media solutions, including OneRoom, promise to transform teaching and learning experiences and shape the future of hybrid and blended learning," said Pang Yee Loy. "I look forward to working with the team and being part of this incredible journey."

About X2O Media

X2O Media provides technology to build remote and hybrid collaboration spaces and unified visual communication solutions for forward-thinking global corporations and higher education institutions.

X2O Media solutions enhance human outcomes by improving the digital visual experiences of high-performing individuals and teams globally. Its X2O OneRoom solution creates engaging hybrid and remote collaboration spaces to connect in-room and remote attendees in one equal learning experience. X2O Media offers a range of unified visual communication solutions that enable organizations to create and visualize vast amounts of data into unique content.

X2O Media, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. For information, contact X2O Media at [email protected] and follow X2O Media updates on LinkedIn and Twitter.

