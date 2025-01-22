XAG and Chia Tai Present Smart Agriculture Solutions to Enhance the Capabilities of Thai Farmers

KANCHANABURI, Thailand, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XAG made a noteworthy debut at the 10th Chia Tai Fair, showcasing a comprehensive suite of smart agriculture solutions, including the autonomous drones, autopilot consoles, and the smart fertigation system. This landmark event also saw Chia Tai officially announced as the Thailand sole distributor and national platform for XAG, strengthening its role as an exclusive provider for XAG products and services in the region.

This strategic collaboration between XAG and Chia Tai, Thailand leading innovative agricultural company, is set to redefine farming practices in Thailand through accelerating the adoption of drones, robotics, and AI technologies. The partnership aims to advance productivity, reduce costs, and improve crop quality, offering farmers innovative tools to overcome modern agricultural challenges.

Chia Tai Fair 2025, held from 15-19 January, has turned Chia Tai Kanchanaburi into a hub for displaying modern agricultural practices. Visitors could experience eight fully immersive zones that featured over 600 varieties of high-quality plants alongside cutting-edge technologies, while also raising awareness about the critical role of Thai agriculture. The fair also encourages the younger generation to explore careers in agriculture, which are fundamental to food security.

Prominent figures, including Thailand's Director-General of the Department of Agriculture Rapibhat Chandarasrivongs and Chia Tai CEO Manas Chiaravanond, attended the opening ceremony. The delegation also visited the booth jointly presented by XAG and Chia Tai, where they experienced live demonstrations of advanced agricultural technologies and discussed their transformative potential.

At the heart of XAG's exhibits were the well-acknowledged P100 Pro Agricultural Drone and its newly launched XAG P60. They are both designed to address labor shortages and boost farming efficiency, setting new standard for the industry.

The XAG P100 Pro, equipped with a remarkable 50 kg payload capacity, offers farmers exceptional precision in spraying and spreading operations across various field conditions. By significantly reducing operational time and labor intensity, the drones become a great help for farmers to grow more with less.

As a more cost-effective option, the XAG P60 features a 30 kg maximum payload and a modular, collapsible design for easy transportation and quick setup. Based on centimeter-level RTK navigation, the small but mighty P60 can conduct safe and accurate crop protection tasks, making it an ideal entry-level option for precision farming.

During live demonstrations, the drone pilots simply tapped on their smartphones to preset operational parameters. Shortly, the drones ascended, autonomously executing even spraying over the rice paddy and granule spreading on cornfields.

On the ground, rice transplanters and tractors showcased the future of autonomous driving in agriculture through the XAG APC2 Autopilot Console. This automated steering system converts traditional machinery into self-driving vehicles, capable of navigating pre-programmed routes with centimeter-level accuracy. It can significantly reduce operator fatigue while maximizing land use.

By the cornfield, XAG's Co-founder Justin Gong demonstrated the Smart Electric Valve to Mr. Chandarasrivongs. As an essential component of the XAG Smart Fertigation System, this intelligent yet simple solution enables farmers to control irrigation remotely via a smartphone, optimizing water use and minimizing manual intervention.

Since formalizing their partnership in 2013, XAG and Chia Tai have combined cutting-edge technology and a deep understanding of the local market to deliver practical, sustainable solutions across Thailand.

"This new mission marks an important milestone for Chia Tai and reinforces our position as a leader in agricultural innovation that is continuously evolving. We are ready to offer smart agricultural products, services, and solutions to make it easier and more convenient for Thai farmers," said Ms. Supaporn Kietisirikajorn, Assistant CEO of Agricultural Technology Business at Chia Tai.

Together, XAG and Chia Tai have been working to address critical challenges such as an aging population, labor shortages, and climate change. The shared mission is to empower local farmers with innovative solutions, driving Thailand's agricultural sector toward a more sustainable and resilient future.

SOURCE XAG