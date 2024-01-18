Xailient AI Powers Award-Winning Abode Edge Camera at CES 2024

SYDNEY, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xalient customer Abode , a leading provider of DIY smart home security solutions, has been recognized for their innovative new product, the Abode Edge Camera. Xailient AI runs inside the Abode Edge Camera, watching for anomalies like package deliveries or strangers on the premises, and screening out normal activity like family or natural motion that can confuse less advanced cameras.

The 6-month battery life of the camera was widely lauded as an industry leading customer convenience. Xailient AI helps extend battery life by screening out false alarms or unimportant events, reducing the need to broadcast over Wi-Fi.

The new Abode Edge Camera provides an unprecedented 1.5 mile transmission range by leveraging cutting edge Wi-Fi HaLow technology from Sydney, Australia based Morse Micro . As the first security camera to incorporate the new Wi-Fi standard, Abode customers will benefit from reliable and robust wireless connectivity which also provides excellent signal through walls and floors.

The combination of intelligence, event alerting, and Wi-Fi HaLow make the Abode Edge Camera a category-defining solution. Unveiled at CES® 2024 as a "world's first", this groundbreaking solution was a star at the most powerful tech event in the world earning "Best Camera of CES" from WIRED Magazine, prestigious awards from many other publications, and inclusion in over 70 top-tier media outlets.

AI inside the Edge Camera provides several key customer benefits:

- Extended battery life - In residential security, an exceedingly high percentage of motion triggered events are not relevant to the homeowner or security provider. In-camera AI screens out irrelevant events, saving the energy required for Wi-Fi transmission, and extending battery life.

- Privacy-safe AI - Xailient AI runs inside the Abode Edge Camera, so homeowners can take advantage of AI features and choose for themselves what data to share to the cloud.

- Personalized AI and alert rules - Homeowners can choose to register their family members for privacy-safe Face Recognition. In combination with Abode's user configurable workflow rules and robust automation engine, this unlocks personalized alerts such as alerting when children are home from school, or if a stranger is at the door.

CES (formerly the Consumer Electronics Show) is the world's largest technology trade show, attended by 130,000 professionals, press, and enthusiasts.

About Xailient

Xailient is a leading provider of artificial intelligence solutions for computer vision applications. Their privacy-safe AI software enables real-time object detection, facial recognition, and other computer vision tasks in various applications, from security to retail. www.xailient.com

About Abode Systems

Founded in 2014 by former ADT executive Christopher Carney and part of the Nice group since 2018, Abode was designed to be the most flexible and comprehensive all-in-one DIY smart security solution. With a vision of providing ease, simplicity and choice, Abode combines a no-contract home security platform and security cameras with comprehensive smart home functionality. Learn more about https://goabode.com

About Morse Micro

Morse Micro is a leading Wi-Fi HaLow fabless semiconductor company based in Sydney, with global offices. As the world's premier Wi-Fi HaLow company, we pioneer next-gen IoT wireless connectivity solutions. Morse Micro is now sampling its Wi-Fi Alliance and FCC-certifiable MM6108 production silicon: the fastest, smallest, lowest power and longest-range Wi-Fi HaLow chip available in the market. For more information, go to morsemicro.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

