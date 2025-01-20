XCION Returns to Indonesia for 12th Annual Conference with Deeper Focus on AI and Edge Technologies

BALI, Indonesia, Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCION, a leading CXO community platform in Indonesia, is back to hold their highly anticipated annual conference and exhibition in Indonesia for the 12th year running. XCION 12th Bali Conference & Exhibition promises a dynamic line-up of speakers, exhibitors, and networking opportunities from February 12-14, 2025, at The Royal Tulip Springhill Resort.

Themed "Pioneering Innovation in the Age of AI and Edge Technologies," the conference aims to bring together a distinguished lineup of industry leaders and experts to explore the power of AI, edge computing, and other emerging technologies driving digital transformation. With an emphasis on secure, scalable solutions, attendees will gain invaluable insights into the future of technology and innovation, and how these advancements are transforming industries across Southeast Asia.

This three-day conference will feature:

Keynote addresses by CISSReC and Trans Retail Indonesia, highlighting the influence of AI and edge technologies,

Presentations with speakers from companies including Nxcloud, Versa Networks, Fortinet Indonesia, Thales, CFCI and more,

Valuable networking opportunities through business matchmaking sessions,

Fireside chats that discuss trends and challenges in Southeast Asia's digital landscape, and

digital landscape, and Exhibitor booths, showcasing some of the industry's game changers.

"We are proud to foster a space where industry leaders and experts can come together every year to explore the next frontier of digital innovation," said Goh Jing Rui, Head of Partnerships APAC for XCION. "The spotlight on AI and edge technologies at the 12th conference underscores XCION's commitment to helping organizations navigate the complexities of the digital era and remain competitive in Southeast Asia's digital economy."

"As a nation, Indonesia is working towards developing, implementing, and governing AI technologies nationwide." said Widji Tri Kusuma Adhi, Director of Ammana (P2P) & LSP FI - AFPI Committee. "XCION's 12th conference will stand as the push that Indonesian organisations need toward AI implementation and positioning the country as a significant player in the global AI landscape."

Industry experts who are looking to be at the forefront of AI and edge technologies are encouraged to mark their calendars and join the leading technology conference in Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit www.xcion.org

About XCION:

XCION, originally known as the Indonesian CIO Network (ICION), is a leading CXO community platform. Over the course of the pandemic, XCION has expanded beyond Indonesia to reach the wider Southeast Asia region. Known for hosting high-quality, niche workshops, summits, and conferences, XCION consistently draws a strong CXO presence on-stage and in the audience at its events.

SOURCE XCION