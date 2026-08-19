XCMG and EACON Expand Cooperation in Australia to Explore Autonomous Mining

PERTH, Australia, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Australia and EACON Australia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in autonomous mining solutions and related technologies in Australia.

The agreement builds on project collaborations between XCMG and EACON in China and creates an opportunity to explore potential cooperation in international mining markets, particularly Australia. XCMG Group is also a shareholder in EACON and participated as a cornerstone investor in EACON's Hong Kong IPO, reflecting confidence in EACON's growth prospects and long-term development.

As of mid-August 2026, more than 260 XCMG mining trucks are operating with EACON's autonomous haulage solution in China, with more than 100 additional trucks set to be deployed.

The deployments cover multiple vehicle and powertrain configurations, including methanol range-extended hybrid, battery-electric and retrofitted rigid trucks, reflecting the companies' experience integrating XCMG mining equipment with EACON's autonomous haulage technology.

Australia is one of the world's most mature mining markets, with stringent requirements for equipment safety, technical reliability, regulatory compliance and local service capabilities. The MoU provides a framework for XCMG Australia and EACON Australia to explore how their capabilities could support autonomous mining solutions suited to Australian environments.

XCMG brings a broad mining equipment portfolio, manufacturing and electrification capabilities, project delivery and local service capabilities, while EACON brings autonomy technology proven at scale and deployment experience in Australia.

Under the MoU, the companies intend to explore cooperation areas, including factory fit and retrofit EACON ORCASTRA® AHS on XCMG trucks, safety and compliance, project delivery, and local support.

Yue Wang, Managing Director of XCMG Australia Technical Centre, said:

"Australia is an important market for mining technology, with high expectations for safety, reliability and local capabilities. By combining XCMG's mining equipment and local presence with EACON's autonomous haulage technology, we see an opportunity to explore integrated solutions suited to the Australian market."

Elaine Jin, Chief Business and Growth Officer of EACON Australia, said:

"This MOU reflects our shared intent to deepen cooperation in international markets, combining our strengths to give mining customers a faster path to autonomy and electrification."

About EACON

EACON Mining Technology delivers the world's most deployed autonomous haulage system, with over 3,400 trucks automated, 150 million kilometres driven, and 40+ mining projects across multiple commodities. EACON's interoperable ORCASTRA® solution integrates with any OEM platform or powertrain, new or existing. Combining 360° perception, distributed architecture, and real-time optimised dispatching, the system enhances safety, boosts productivity, and supports the industry's transition to more intelligent and sustainable mining.

About XCMG

Founded in 1943, XCMG is a multinational corporation with a comprehensive range of products in the construction machinery industry. Its business covers eight key areas: construction machinery, heavy trucks, mining machinery, sanitation machinery, machinery components, construction, finance, and ICT. XCMG products cover 17 categories, over 100 applications and 1,000 specifications. XCMG has retained its No.1 position in China's construction machinery industry for 35 consecutive years and is ranked No.3 globally.

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SOURCE EACON Mining Technology