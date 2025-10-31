XCMG Crane: A Powerhouse Performance at 2025 CICA Expo

BRISBANE, Australia, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The XCA40_E all-terrain crane, a new model purpose-built by XCMG Crane for the Australian market, made its debut at the 2025 CICA Expo, held in Brisbane, Australia from October 15-17.

The XCA40_E offers a perfect blend of power and versatility. Capable of lifting up to 40 tons with a main boom length of up to 35 meters, this model is ideal for a wide range of applications, from infrastructure development to industrial maintenance. The user-friendly interface and ergonomic design enhance operator comfort and productivity, making it a reliable choice for long working hours.

"We're thrilled to display this crane at the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere. The model drew widespread attention," said Stephen Broomfield, General Manager XCMG Oceania Crane Center. "Unlike the previous edition of the CICA Expo, this year's event has been a commercial success for XCMG. We introduced the product with exceptional performance, strength, and working range that meet Australian customers' expectations."

It is worth mentioning that Brisbane City Cranes had already purchased the XCA40_E before the exhibition. According to Billy Sasalu, General Manager of Brisbane City Cranes, the decision to choose XCMG was clear. "We've been very impressed with the crane's overall quality," he stated. "From a business standpoint, XCMG simply represents great value for us."

Business Development Manager Joe Conti cited several key factors for his strong support. "There's no doubting the quality of the crane. I've been to China a few times visiting the factories and met a very smart bunch of people who are improving their products all of the time with continued investment in state of the art manufacturing technologies. The crane has joined the fleet, and it's doing great things and ticking along nicely," he said.

The CICA Expo stands as the largest crane exhibition in the southern hemisphere, driving competitiveness, spurring economic and financial growth, and fostering technological innovation within the crane industry. Given its significance, the event serves as an invaluable platform for XCMG to enhance and deepen its brand presence in the Australian market.

