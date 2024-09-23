XCMG Launches New Training Center in Jakarta to Boost Local Talent and Service Excellence

The Company Will Host 200 Training Events Each Year for Local Service Teams, Distributors, and Customers, with Over 1,800 Participants

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (XCMG, SHE: 000425) has inaugurated a new training center in Marunda, Jakarta, marking a significant step in its commitment to developing local service and repair skills amidst growing regional demands. The center aims to train over 1,800 participants annually through 200 tailored sessions for local service personnel, dealership staff, and operators.

XCMG Joined Hands with Newton Education Center to Nurture Local Technical Talents.
The establishment of the training facility is part of XCMG's ongoing strategy to cultivate local technical talent capable of meeting the urgent needs for skilled service engineers centered around the Indonesian market. This initiative not only enhances regional and industrial development, but also strengthens XCMG's presence across Asia following its first such center in the region.

Li Ge, Director of XCMG Global Branding, alongside Muhammad Ali, Director Vocational and Apprenticeship Programme of the Ministry of Manpower in Indonesia, unveiled the training center. This collaboration underscores a robust partnership between XCMG and Indonesian vocational institutions aimed at fostering a skilled workforce.

On July 26thKong Qingchao, General Manager of XCMG's Greater Indonesia, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Tanny Chen, Principal of Newton Education Center under Indonesia's Ministry of Manpower, to facilitate joint efforts towards nurturing interns, who upon completion will join operations at various project sites across Indonesia, enhancing vehicle maintenance services provided by XCMG.

The partnership has developed an innovative approach, combining lecture teaching and hands-on practice, which creates versatile applied talents that meet both local requests and future challenges faced by XCMG internationally. This approach not only addresses global talent shortages within XCMG, but also deepens exploration into localized talent development strategies, providing substantial support for aftermarket services in the region.

As of August 2024, operations within Greater Indonesia have reached a growing scale, with 15 models offered, spanning from excavator, crane, loaders, mining machines, dump trucks and bulldozers that are powered by electric or diesel motors. The localization rate is about 90%, with a team of over 300 local employees, including over 200 dedicated service personnel. These employees operate from roughly fifty-three service stations, equipped with over thirty-six service vehicles, ensuring to respond to service queries in 15 minutes, to get onsite in 2 hours, to complete tasks in 24 hours, and to follow-up on the queries in 48 hours.

