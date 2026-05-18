XUZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its capabilities in intelligent equipment development and global logistics services, XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425) has introduced a comprehensive "autonomous + renewable energy" aviation logistics solution. Most recently deployed at Nanjing Lukou International Airport, the solution significantly improves cargo handling efficiency, reduces operating costs, and supports the shift toward smarter, lower-emission operations.

XCMG Scales Deployment of Intelligent Logistics Solution, Enabling More Efficient, Lower-Emission Operations at Global Aviation Hubs

Focusing on aviation hubs' core needs—efficient throughput, reduced emissions, and reliable operations—XCMG has established an intelligent logistics system centered on autonomous technologies, renewable energy power systems, and digital control systems. XCMG provides a customized, end-to-end handling solution aligned with international air cargo standards, addressing challenges across loading, unloading, warehousing, sorting, and transfer.

The solution is anchored by automated guided vehicles (AGVs), supported by electric counterbalance forklifts, warehouse forklifts, and straddle carriers covering a wide range of operating scenarios. The AGVs feature a multi-sensor fusion positioning system integrating LiDAR, vision, and ultrasonic technologies, achieving cargo positioning accuracy of less than 10 mm. Integrated with XCMG's Hanyun intelligent logistics platform, the system enables autonomous and optimized task scheduling. All equipment meets international environmental and safety standards for continuous, zero-emission operations.

XCMG supports its global operations with an integrated service framework combining technology development, commercial collaboration, and after-sales support. It provides customized solutions, lifecycle technical support, and flexible cooperation models—including energy storage, battery-swapping, and equipment leasing—backed by a 24/7 service system to ensure uninterrupted cross-border operations.

Following deployment, annual airport cargo labor costs have been reduced by 40 percent, cargo damage rates have declined by 80 percent, and inbound error rates are controlled within 0.1 percent. Overall cargo throughput efficiency has increased by 40 percent.

"XCMG's solution aligns closely with international air cargo standards. Its autonomous technologies, eco-friendly equipment portfolio, and global service capabilities have enhanced cross-border cargo transfer efficiency and service levels, supporting the airport's integration into the global aviation logistics network," said the cargo operator at Nanjing Lukou International Airport.

The solution is in operation at major hubs including Shanghai Pudong, Hangzhou Xiaoshan, and Guangzhou Baiyun airports, and is expanding into Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

In line with the global shift toward smarter, lower-emission aviation logistics, XCMG will refine its solution with advanced technologies and its global service network, delivering efficient, customized solutions to aviation hubs and cross-border operators worldwide.

SOURCE XCMG