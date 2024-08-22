Xenith IG Appoints Noah Drake as Chief Executive Officer

Award-winning business leader, Noah Drake, brings extensive experience from the critical network infrastructure and telco landscape to Xenith IG, strategically positioning the company for further growth

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Infrastructure Group (Xenith IG), a leader in critical network infrastructure provider serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers, and enterprise clients throughout Asia Pacific (APAC), is excited to announce the appointment of Noah Drake as its Chief Executive Officer.

Noah, who has over a decade of experience in leading organisations in the telecommunications and critical network infrastructure industries, previously served as the President and Managing Director, Americas of Telstra International, where he was instrumental in developing high-performing teams across technical, sales, and operational functions, as well as scaling growth. At the Pacific Telecommunication Council (PTC) Annual Conference 2024, Noah was conferred PTC's "Outstanding Young Leader Award". He was also named in the Colorado Titan 100 Top Business Leaders – a programme that recognises the top 100 CEOs and C-level executives – for his recent work.

Prior to joining Telstra, Noah was Vice President of Product Management at Zayo Group, a critical network infrastructure company based in Colorado, USA, where he was responsible for the Fibre and Infrastructure portfolio of services. With Zayo Group, Noah also served as Senior Director of Global Reach where he was tasked with launching the company's new market expansion team. With a proven track record of leadership, strategic planning, and operational excellence, Noah is poised to lead Xenith IG into its next phase of growth and innovation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Noah Drake to our team," said Bill Cook, Executive Chairman of Xenith IG. "His focus on performance and delivery, demonstrated success in leading organisations to achieve their strategic goals, and deep understanding of the critical network infrastructure and telecommunications landscape make him an ideal fit to guide Xenith IG toward its next chapter. We are confident that Noah's vision and commitment to innovation will further solidify Xenith IG's position as a leader in the industry."

In his new role, Noah will focus on expanding Xenith IG's offerings, enhancing customer experience, and fostering a collaborative culture that seeks to put people first. Noah's strategic vision aligns closely with the company's mission to push the boundaries of innovation, scalability, reliability and flexibility, and set new standards in unparalleled connectivity.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO at Xenith IG," said Noah Drake. "In a short period of time, this company has built a remarkable reputation for innovation and excellence in APAC, and I am thrilled to work with the talented team here to build on our successes and explore new opportunities. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders."

This announcement comes at a pivotal time as Xenith IG strategically positions itself for future growth in an ever-evolving market.

About Xenith IG

Xenith IG brings robust, critical network infrastructure to companies operating in APAC.

With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure, Xenith IG connect data centres, cable landing stations and other key network interconnection points with the newest, state-of-the-art dark fibre optic cables. Xenith IG's critical infrastructure assets are robust, underground, company-owned and operated, and capable of being quickly commissioned to bring customer's operations online in days, not weeks or months. The Xenith IG executive team has the deep, proven expertise required to meet the challenges posed by the complex connectivity landscape in some of the largest and densest data centre markets in the world.

www.xenithig.com

