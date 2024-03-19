XenithIG Awarded Malaysia Digital Status

The Malaysia Digital Status gives XenithIG access to benefits that helps the company grow and serve its customers better, while creating new opportunities for Malaysia's digital economy

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xenith Infrastructure Group (XenithIG), a critical network infrastructure provider serving hyperscalers, data centre operators, carriers, and enterprise clients throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC), has been awarded Malaysia Digital Status by the Malaysian Government through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), the agency leading the digital transformation of the Malaysian economy.

The Malaysia Digital Status is an accolade that entitles qualified companies access to incentives, rights, and privileges from the Government of Malaysia; for example, world-class physical and information infrastructure, and flexibility to employ local and foreign knowledge workers. It gives XenithIG greater capacity and agility to operate, grow, expand, or invest anywhere in Malaysia.

"We are honoured to be recognised by the Malaysian Government through MDEC and thrilled that the Malaysia Digital Status will give us access to benefits that can help XenithIG grow and serve our customers better, while creating new opportunities for Malaysia's digital economy," said Luke Mackinnon, XenithIG's CEO. "The award underscores our commitment to the APAC market and our sustained investments in a region that is undergoing tremendous growth in demand for critical network infrastructure."

"We warmly welcome XenithIG into the Malaysia Digital family, and we are excited to support XenithIG's growth goals in Malaysia and APAC," said Mahadhir Aziz, MDEC's CEO. "With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure and an executive team with deep know-how, XenithIG brings along talent, expertise, technology, and innovation to our region which will become a part of our thriving digital ecosystem in Malaysia. Working with enterprises such as XenithIG reinforces our nation's strategy to energise our digital economy. We look forward to partnering XenithIG on its growth in Malaysia and beyond."

XenithIG's new, custom, state-of-the-art digital infrastructure as well as other dark fibre services and solutions are expected to be available in Johor and Kuala Lumpur later in 2024. The new infrastructure, services, and solutions will help meet the needs of organisations with demanding connectivity requirements, such as hyperscalers and OTT operators in Malaysia. The provision of XenithIG's dark fibre network infrastructure, services, and solutions will create resilient infrastructure, generate new jobs, cultivate new skillsets, and promote innovation in Malaysia, contributing to inclusive and sustainable industrialisation and economic growth.

About XenithIG

XenithIG brings robust, critical network infrastructure to companies operating in APAC.

With its wholly-owned, high-capacity dark fibre infrastructure, XenithIG connect data centres, cable landing stations and other key network interconnection points with the newest, state-of-the-art dark fibre optic cables. XenithIG's critical infrastructure assets are robust, underground, company-owned and operated, and capable of being quickly commissioned to bring customer's operations online in days, not weeks or months. The XenithIG executive team has the deep, proven expertise required to meet the challenges posed by the complex connectivity landscape in some of the largest and densest data centre markets in the world.

www.xenithig.com

SOURCE Xenith IG Singapore Pte Ltd