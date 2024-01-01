Xi pledges to work with international society to build community with a shared future for mankind

BEIJING, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily: On New Year's Eve, Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered his 2024 New Year message via China Media Group and the Internet.

"In 2023, we have continued to forge ahead with resolve and tenacity," President Xi said in his 2024 New Year message. "Going forward, we have full confidence in the future."

While pursuing its development, China has also embraced the world and fulfilled its responsibility as a major country. China will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all.

President Xi said the year 2023 has seen China's economy weather the storm and become "more resilient and dynamic than before."

China will consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery, and work to achieve steady and long-term economic development, President Xi said.

Xi pointed out that peace and development remain the underlying trend, no matter how the global landscape may evolve, and only cooperation for mutual benefit can deliver.

China will deepen reform and opening up across the board, and further enhance people's confidence in development, President Xi said.

Conflicts are still raging in some parts of the world, he said, adding that Chinese are keenly aware of what peace means.

"We will work closely with the international community for the common good of humanity, build a community with a shared future for mankind, and make the world a better place for all," he said.

