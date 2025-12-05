XIAO NOODLES Debuts on HKEX, Becoming the First Listed Chinese Noodle Restaurant Stock

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangzhou Xiao Noodles Catering Management Co., Ltd. ("XIAO NOODLES" or the "Company", Stock Code: 2408.HK), a prominent Chinese specialty restaurant chain, was officially listed today on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, becoming the first Chinese noodle restaurant stock in the public market. The global offering attracted strong participation from institutional investors, with HHLR Advisors, Ltd. ("HHLRA", Member of Hillhouse Group), Hai Di Lao Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Haidilao"), Dream'ee (Hong Kong) Open-ended Fund Company, Hong Kong Shengying Investment Limited ("Shengying Investment"), Zeta Wisdom OFC ("Zeta Fund") joining as cornerstone investors.

XIAO NOODLES commences trading on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange

According to Frost & Sullivan, XIAO NOODLES is ranked No.1 nationwide in Sichuan–Chongqing–style noodle restaurants and No.4 among all Chinese noodle restaurant operators by gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2024. Over the past three years, the Company has demonstrated remarkable business expansion and financial performance. Revenue surged from RMB 418 million in 2022 to RMB 1.154 billion in 2024, representing a compound annual growth rate of 66.2%, significantly outpacing the broader Chinese quick-service restaurant (QSR) market. The upward trajectory continued into the first half of 2025, during which XIAO NOODLES reported revenue of RMB 703 million, a 33.8% year-over-year increase, while adjusted net profit rose 131.56% to RMB 52.18 million, setting new historical highs.

Founded in Guangzhou in 2014, XIAO NOODLES has grown rapidly through a clear strategic road-map and disciplined operations. Its restaurant network expanded from 133 stores in early 2022 to 465 stores now across 22 cities in mainland China and Hong Kong. An additional 115 new stores are under preparation, putting the Company on track to surpass 500 restaurants by year-end. Notably, the 500th store will open in Singapore, marking the Company's first overseas location and signaling an important step in the global expansion of Chinese noodle cuisine.

XIAO NOODLES operates a scalable business model driven by a combination of self-operated and franchised restaurants. All stores are managed under a centralized, standardized, and digitalized system covering recipe development, centralized procurement, supply chain, site selection, store construction, operations, training, marketing, and quality assurance. The Company focuses on authentic Sichuan–Chongqing flavors, including the signature the Red Bowl Noodles (Mala Noodles with Peas and Meat Sauce), Golden Bowl Noodles (Hot n' Sour Noodles), Wonton Series, and Maocai HotPot Series. Each restaurant typically offers 30 to 40 SKUs, with menu updates introduced regularly to enhance customer experience, ensuring every encounter is warm, familiar, and unforgettable.

The Company has also developed its own end-to-end restaurant operation system, covering both front- and back-end workflows including order management, dine-in and delivery fulfillment, shift scheduling, production control, procurement, inventory management, supply chain collaboration, talent development, and performance evaluation.

Moving forward, the proceeds from the IPO will be used to accelerate the Company's multi-year expansion plan, enhance digital and supply chain capabilities, and advance its international strategy. XIAO NOODLES plans to open 520 to 610 new restaurants over the next three years and has already initiated its overseas development roadmap. The Company's first international location in Singapore is scheduled to open in December 2025, marking a significant step in bringing Chinese noodle culture to global markets and establishing Southeast Asia as a new growth engine.

Listing on HKEX marks a defining milestone in XIAO NOODLES's journey. Guided by the vision of 'From the streets of China to tables across the globe,' the Company will continue to strengthen digital operations, optimize supply chain efficiency, and bring high-quality, high-value Chinese cuisine to consumers in China and around the world.

For more information about XIAO NOODLES, please visit https://www.xiaonoodles.com/en

SOURCE XIAO NOODLES