CHONGQING, China, Oct. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fengjie navel oranges are headed for supermarket shelves overseas, marking a new chapter in agricultural trade between China and Singapore. The 2025 Global Sourcing Event for Fengjie Navel Oranges took place in Singapore on October 15, where producers from Fengjie County in Chongqing signed multiple export agreements with buyers from Singapore and Malaysia. The total export volume surpassed 10,000 tons, signaling international demand for China's growing fruit sector and pointing to the expanding agricultural partnership between the two countries.

At the signing ceremony, witnessed by County Mayor and Deputy Secretary of the Fengjie County Committee Wu Tao, and representatives from participating companies, five Fengjie-based exporters—including Chongqing Kuimen International Import and Export—signed procurement agreements with several Singaporean firms, among them Century Global Pte Ltd and Everfresh Fruits Import Trading. The deals cover Fengjie navel oranges as well as Xiangtanzi-branded condiments, extending the region's export portfolio to include both fresh produce and specialty food products. Officials said the agreements highlight how high-quality agricultural goods from Chongqing are becoming part of global supply chains, reflecting the region's integration into international markets.

Why are Fengjie navel oranges finding a foothold abroad? In a presentation at the event, Mayor Wu described Fengjie as being in the heart of the Yangtze River's Three Gorges Reservoir region—one of the world's eight major navel orange production areas and China's highest-yielding county per hectare. The county has developed roughly 25,500 hectares (approx. 63,000 acres) of orchards, producing an annual harvest of 507,000 tons. The industry's annual output value exceeds 6.5 billion yuan (approx. USD 890 million), with a brand valuation of 38.17 billion yuan (approx. USD 5.2 billion), according to local government data, making Fengjie's oranges a flagship product for Chongqing's agricultural sector.

The fruit's appeal lies in its distinctive balance of flavor and texture. Fengjie navel oranges are known for ripening on the tree longer than most varieties, giving them a pronounced sweetness balanced by mild acidity, a soft texture, and high nutritional value. Growers credit this to centuries-old cultivation traditions combined with modern farming science and the meticulous care of local producers. The fruit's "golden ratio" sugar-to-acid balance of 20-to-1—roughly 80% sweet and 20% tart—creates a flavor profile prized by consumers the world over.

Prior to the signing event, business matchmaking sessions helped connect Chinese producers with Southeast Asian distributors. Companies discussed product sizing, packaging, and logistics to align with local retail standards. "I hadn't heard of Fengjie navel oranges before," said Francis Chua, director of Century Global Pte Ltd. "But after tasting them, I'm confident they'll resonate with our customers. We're planning promotional partnerships with major supermarket chains to introduce them to the market."

SOURCE Xinhua Finance