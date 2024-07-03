Xinhua Silk Road: 4th Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair concludes with fruitful results

Xinhua Silk Road

03 Jul, 2024, 16:58 CST

BEIJING, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 4th Korea (Shandong) Import Commodities Fair was held at the Weihai International Exhibition Center in east China's Shandong Province from June 28 to 30, with fruitful results achieved.

The Fair attracted more than 400 exhibitors, including those from the Republic of Korea (ROK), Russia, and Pakistan. The number of visitors reached 60,000, with over 2,000 domestic and foreign buyers conducting trade negotiations. During the event, the on-site sales revenue was around 12 million yuan, and seven special procurement matchmaking events were held, bringing over 50 cooperation intentions and facilitating the match of supply and demand, product selection and ordering, and trade negotiations.

Themed on "Stable Development for a Common Sustainable Future", the Fair features the China-ROK Products Exhibition Hall, the China-ROK Cooperation Achievements Exhibition Hall, the International Premium Products Exhibition Hall. Outside the exhibition halls, the Leisure Sports Outdoor Products Exhibition Area was available with the other three exhibition areas with the theme of aquatic food, processing technology industry chain, and bringing quality Shandong products to the world, respectively.

As Shandong's first import-themed exhibition targeting the products from the ROK and the first exhibition in Weihai certified by the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI), this Fair is fully market-oriented, which provides valuable experience for the structural upgrading of Shandong's exhibition economy.

This year's Fair also held a conference to promote business exchanges with Jeju in ROK.

