Xinhua Silk Road: Activity to promote Chinese Baijiu cultural exchanges held in Kazakhstan

BEIJING, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An activity designed to promote China's Baijiu culture exchanges was held recently in Kazakhstan's capital city Astana, introducing China's reputed Baijiu brand Fenjiu to people in Kazakhstan.

The activity invited government officials, institutional representatives, university professors, media staff, etc. to jointly taste Fenjiu liquor and conduct an in-depth exchange of views on Chinese Baijiu culture.

An activity designed to promote China’s Baijiu culture exchanges kicks off recently in Kazakhstan's capital city Astana, introducing China's reputed Baijiu brand Fenjiu to people in Kazakhstan.

As the first stop of the Baijiu maker's promotion tour in Central Asia this year, the activity achieved a complete success, marking Fenjiu's latest attempt to actively promote the internationalization of Fenjiu brand and culture and showcase the unique charm of Chinese Baijiu to the world.

Fenjiu has long been committed to allowing global consumers to taste rich aroma of Chinese Baijiu and bridging cultural exchanges and mutual understanding among different countries and civilizations.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336312.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road