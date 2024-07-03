Xinhua Silk Road: Ceramic products of Guangxi's Tengxian County shine at exhibition held in Vietnam

BEIJING, July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceramic products, produced in Tengxian County of Wuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, made their stunning debut at the international exhibition on building materials and hardware held in Vietnam from June 26 to June 30.

At the five-day exhibition, Tengxian's ceramic products garnered extensive attention from many international merchants from Vietnam, Russia, Republic of Korea, etc.

During the exhibition, Tengxian's participating ceramic enterprises received about 87 batches of customers, nearly 300 people in total.

Supported by the local government, Tengxian's ceramic enterprises took advantage of the exhibition to foster deeper connections and cooperation with Vietnamese companies, and reached a number of cooperation intentions with them during the period.

Relying on its unique natural resources and regional advantages, Tengxian County has beefed up efforts to promote the development of the ceramic industry and strived to build itself into " the new capital of ceramics in south China".

It is learned that Tengxian boasts a ceramic industrial park with a total area of over 18,000 mu (about 1,200 hectares). About 46 companies have signed up to settle in the industrial park and set up as many as 51 ceramic production lines with an annual output of over 400 million square meters. In the past two years, the park in the county saw the total industrial output value exceed 10 billion yuan each year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340905.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road