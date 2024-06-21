Xinhua Silk Road: Characteristic industries boost rural revitalization in Mengzhuang Town of E. China's Zaozhuang City

BEIJING, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Mengzhuang Town in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province has taken characteristic agriculture and local specialties as an important way to bolster rural revitalization.

Photo provided to Xinhua shows chestnut blossoms in Mengzhuang Town

While continuously improving the quality of chestnuts and strengthening technical support for growers, Mengzhuang Town actively leads villagers and food processing factories to cooperate in the research and development (R&D) of various chestnut products, broadens consumption channels, and enhances popularity and sales through e-commerce platforms, media reports and other channels.

In addition to the chestnut industry, the town has also built a number of characteristic industries projects such as tea tourism integration research base, strawberry cultivation and R&D center, cultural tourism modern industrial park, etc., which effectively help villagers create wealth and increase income, and boost rural revitalization.

In 2023, the town created more than 5,000 job opportunities for villagers, with the per capita disposable income of villagers reached 23,586 yuan (about 3248.59 U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 7.8 percent. The collective economic income of the town's 15 administrative villages reached more than 200,000 yuan (about 27546.8 U.S. dollars), making it among the top towns in the province in terms of industries.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340734.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road