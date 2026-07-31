Xinhua Silk Road: Creative micro-scenarios appeal to leisure summer travelers in E China's Rizhao

BEIJING, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Across Rizhao, a city named for embracing the first ray of sunrise in Shandong Province, dozens of "small but pretty" experiential scenarios are recapturing the hearts of comfort-seeking summer travelers.

At the current prime time of summer vacation, waterside coffee, aquatics, outdoor musical events, mountainside lifestyle and parent-child study tours are what Rizhao focuses on to blend experiential consumption with sightseeing to enliven citywide tourism.

For instance, tourists strolling along the golden beaches of Rizhao can find vessels leading to Taohua Island where they can enjoy the serene seaside romance amid scent of coffee from the Sun+Water island coffee store.

As a tourist from Ji'nan, capital of Shandong Province said, the store was the first stop of her tour in Rizhao and the combination of picturesque island scenery and yummy coffee impressed her deeply.

In local Olympic Aquatics Center, the new Lakeside Star Isle Coffee store is also engaging young coffee lovers who can easily spot the nearby aquatic fun such as dragon boat and paddle board rowing.

Such new popular local attractions are typical embodiment of how creative micro-scenarios are reshaping Rizhao's tourism landscape currently.

From its lighthouse scenic zone to seaside national forest park, ultra-long coastlines offer the city supreme spaces to house coffee stores of varied styles.

Similar experiential consumption is also occurring at a host of China-chic tea stores there, with 35°Tea and TEATAO'S among the local sector leaders.

In Wanpingkou Seaside Scenic Zone, micro-scenarios that highlight sunrise, dynamics, romance, trendy toys and sports are bringing cool experiences for young visitors such as low-altitude helicopter tours, drifting "in the air", etc.

When quality musical performances are ongoing in local canyons and mountains, aural entertainment blends better with visual leisure there together with camping, drifting, stream tracing alongside natural spring waterways, off-road races, and outdoor study tours.

To better cater to summer travel needs of the young visitors including schoolchildren, local scenic areas and venues have rushed to offer cool study scenarios.

At a space exploration wonderland that debuted in Rizhao International Expo Center on July 5, fresh scenarios such as the giant 10K resolution stellar-showing screen, meteorite crater landscaping, space training camp, and Mars amusement spaces are inviting parents and children to explore the magic of aerospace.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351561.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road