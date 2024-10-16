Xinhua Silk Road: District in E.China's Zaozhuang takes multiple measures to vitalize agricultural dev't

BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, Shizhong District in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province has been taking multiple measures to increase the efficiency and quality of agricultural development.

By promoting brand building and cultivating new forms of agricultural business entities such as professional cooperatives and family farms, the district has been injecting new momentum into farmers' prosperity.

For instance, the Liangyuan Fruit Tree Farmers Professional Cooperative in Qicun Town of Shizhong Dirstrict has passed the municipal review of professional cooperatives, building a fruit-picking garden and a professional kiwifruit planting base of municipal level, with annual output of more than 30 tonnes, which drives income of over 3.6 million yuan (about 505,800 U.S. dollars).

In addition, the cooperative has registered its own trademarks and been serving as a research platform for local students, inspiring Qicun Town to further advance its agricultural development through strengthening talent cultivation, promoting sustainable and large-scale development, leveraging resource advantages, and magnifying demonstration effect.

So far, a total of 18 agricultural products in the town have obtained brand certification, including seven for pollution-free agricultural products, two for green food, three for geographical indication products and six for agricultural product trademarks.

Next, Qicun Town will continue to make use of its resource endowment, developing characteristic agricultural products and promoting more high-quality resources, ecological industries and innovative ideas to empower sustainable local development.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342601.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road