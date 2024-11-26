Xinhua Silk Road: Spicy chicken food culture festival kicks off in east China's Zaozhuang

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zaozhuang spicy chicken food culture festival kicked off in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province recently.

The spicy chicken represents both a well-known traditional local dish and a provincial intangible cultural heritage. The city is thus known as the "hometown of spicy chicken" in China.

Zaozhuang boasts about 34,600 venues featuring spicy chicken. The city consumes a total of 40 million chickens annually, with a total sales of five billion yuan (about 689.2 million U.S. dollars). The city's planting area for shishito pepper with wrinkled skin used in the dish is more than 20,000 mu, with annual output of 40 million kilograms. A complete industrial chain involving breeding, processing and sales has been formed in the city.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343297.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road