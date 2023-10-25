Xinhua Silk Road: E. China city strives to build renowned brand of local dish

BEIJING, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A cultural festival featuring Zaozhuang Spicy Chicken, a well-known local dish, was recently held in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, promoting integration of local cultural and tourism resources and interaction between food and tourism industries in the region.

Prior to this year, the event had been held annually for six consecutive years in the district since 2017, playing an important role in building local cultural tourism brand.

Carrying food memories of generations, Zaozhuang Spicy Chicken has been regarded as a unique local dish in the city of Zaozhuang. In a bid to build this local cultural mark into a renowned cultural brand, Shizhong District is committed to creating a whole industrial chain of Zaozhuang Spicy Chicken, containing multiple links of breeding, processing and sales. Through such efforts, it is expected that the spicy chicken industry will promote integrated development of the primary, secondary and tertiary industries in the region, driving employment and economic growth.

To further expand the influence of the Zaozhuang Spicy Chicken brand and promote the development of the whole-chain industrial ecology, Shizhong District has taken multiple measures.

Approved by municipal department, a number of local enterprises jointly established a Zaozhuang Spicy Chicken industry association, which has strengthened the quality of production, promoted featured and standardized cooking process, and enhanced service and guidance among the enterprises, leading the industry's development to a new level.

In addition, the district has been enabling the development of spicy chicken industry through supporting establishment of e-commerce platforms. With convenient display and trading platform that integrates various kinds of related products and services, supported by innovative marketing methods, it is expected that the city's spicy chicken industry will further expand its scale through high-quality development.

