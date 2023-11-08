Xinhua Silk Road: E. China city's products with local specialties selected to national promotion list

BEIJING, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to an annual promotion list recently disclosed by China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, two local specialty products of Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province were selected, out of a total of 305 candidates, to be promoted nation wide.

The two selected products are Weihai's wild stichopus japonicus, a type of sea cucumber, and Wendeng American ginseng.

Weihai's wild stichopus japonicus is a nationally recognized geographical indication product. With the city being a large sea cucumber production area in China, nearly one-third of the country's sea cucumber are produced in Weihai. This year, the city has also been closely cooperating with e-commerce giant to further promote the brand of its wild stichopus japonicus.

Wendeng American ginseng is another signature product of the city, being well-known for its higher content of effective ingredients than products of the same kind and seeing promising potential of future industrial development.

For next steps, the city of Weihai will continue to strengthen brand construction of agricultural products and cultivate a number of high-quality and high-value agricultural brands, constantly improving the influence of local specialties, according to an official with the Weihai municipal bureau of agriculture and rural affairs.

The city will further promote its renowned agriculture products in bigger markets through featured events and activities, helping local farmers increase income, said the official.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337005.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road