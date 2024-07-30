Xinhua Silk Road: E. China Shandong's Weihai City speeds up nurturing new energy industry clusters

BEIJING, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province is moving faster to cultivate new energy industry clusters in a bid to create a new engine for economic growth, according to report by Weihai News.

Weihai boasts different types of new energy sources such as nuclear, wind, solar, as well as energy storage. The current installed capacity of new energy and renewable energy power generation in the city reaches 5.13 million kilowatts, accounting for 62.7 percent of the total installed capacity of power generation.

New energy projects are steadily advancing. For example, The offshore wind power project constructed by China's leading power generation group State Power Investment Corporation Limited on the Rushan coastline under administration of Linyi has generated over 700 million kilowatt hours of electricity since its grid connection last year. The project's power generation each year is equivalent to reducing consumption of 423,000 tonnes of standard coal and cutting carbon dioxide emissions by 1.17 million tonnes.

Weihai listed the new energy industry as a key industry in 2023. It proposed to make breakthroughs in cultivating new energy industry clusters at the beginning of this year, vowing to promote the construction of 33 new energy projects, 60 percent of which would be implemented within this year.

To boost wind power growth, the coastal city has established an offshore wind power equipment manufacturing base and introduced 36 wind power equipment manufacturing projects.

In terms of nuclear power, Weihai plans to build three major bases, including a clean energy base at 10 millions of kilowatt level, a nuclear power generation technology innovation base, and a demonstration base for comprehensive nuclear energy utilization.

In the meantime, priorities will be given to the new energy sector in terms of resource allocation and investment attraction.

The revenue of the new energy industry clusters is expected to exceed 20 billion yuan by the end of this year, with newly added installed capacity of new energy and renewable energy standing at one million kilowatts, according to an official with Weihai Development and Reform Commission.

