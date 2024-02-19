Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's coastal city celebrates lunar new year with cultural activities

BEIJING, Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this Spring Festival season, scenic spots in Rizhao City of east China's Shandong Province have launched a series of themed cultural activities featuring the Year of the Dragon, according to a representative with a cultural tourism company in the city.

At Dongyi Town, a costal tourism area featuring leisure and folk culture, a temple fair has attracted plenty of tourists, who could not only enjoy performances of local intangible cultural heritages, but taste featured local dishes and buy souvenirs.

A special kind of local folk dance, demonstrating fishermen's love and reverence for the sea, was featured at the center area of the main street in the tourism resort, attracting both local residents and tourists from outside the region.

A lantern show inspired by the ancient literature Shan Hai Jing (Classic of Mountains and Seas) has been put on nearby Dongyi Town every evening since February 2, bringing a dreamy new appearance to the sea-side tourism resort.

In addition to Dongyi Town, various scenic spots in Rizhao have planned different kinds of cultural and tourism activities, as a bid to enrich the festival season for people spending the holiday in the city.

For instance, Wanpingkou Tourist Area has arranged dragon and lion dance performances to celebrate the lunar new year, whereas other parks and resorts have offered a variety of holiday offers and travel routes.

"We look forward to enjoying such wonderful shows and activities during the Spring Festival every year," said a local citizen.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/338814.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road