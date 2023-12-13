Xinhua Silk Road: E China's Longkou City sees booming marine economy

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Longkou City, east China's Shandong Province, has seen the thriving marine economy recently since a marine high-tech industry development zone was approved to be established in August this year.

This measure will promote the development of marine industries, enhance the scientific research and technological development of marine-related enterprises, and boost the development of the marine economy in the city.

Since this year, the city has mulled efforts in developing three leading industries including high-end marine engineering equipment, marine new materials, marine pharmaceuticals and bio-products, guiding enterprises turn to sci-tech innovation.

CIMC Raffles Group has set up a manufacturing base in Longkou to produce car carriers, mainly used for the long-distance transport of new energy vehicles and large engineering vehicles.

CIMC Raffles Longkou manufacturing base carried out technological research and innovation, overcome a series of technical challenges such as welding and promote continuous transformation and upgrading of the enterprise.

At present, CIMC Raffles has connected with several welding robot companies and has formulated five schemes for welding robots to replace manual welding. Orders at the Longkou base are scheduled up to the year 2026, said the official in charge of CIMC Raffles Longkou manufacturing base.

Apart from the marine engineering equipment industry, the marine new materials industry has also achieved fruitful results in the city.

Nanshan Aluminum has developed a type of aluminum alloy extrusion used as the floor profile for shipping containers, which possesses strong corrosion resistance, reaching a supply volume of 40,000 tonnes per year, said the official in charge of Nanshan Aluminum.

In 2022, the total output value of the marine industry in Longkou reached 70.2 billion yuan, with 2 listed companies in the marine new material industry chain and 24 industrial enterprises above the designated size.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337653.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road