Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou City to accelerate construction of 203 key investment projects

BEIJING, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since early March this year, Longkou City in east China's Shandong Province has commenced construction on 21 projects with a total investment of 19.6 billion yuan.

These projects include aerospace materials, high-end automatic control equipment, and comprehensive utilization of butane, spanning multiple sectors such as new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, and high-end chemical industry.

This year, Longkou plans to promote the construction of 203 key projects at the municipal level and above, with total investment exceeding 446 billion yuan.

On March 14th, at the construction site of the high-end lightweight aluminum sheet and strip project in the Nanshan Aviation Material Industrial Park, the main body of the steel structure factory covering nearly 100 mu has taken shape.

As a high-quality development project for the province in 2024, the high-end lightweight aluminum sheet and strip project has been progressing smoothly since its commencement in February 2023.

Once the project is put into operation by the end of 2025, it is expected to produce 200,000 tonnes of lightweight aluminum sheets and strips annually. The products will include large-size aluminum alloy skin plates for aerospace and lightweight aluminum alloy outer panels for automobiles, among other critical aluminum alloy materials, ensuring supply for the full range of skin thin plates for domestic aircraft series.

Shandong Nanshan Zhishang Sci-Tech Co., Ltd.'s high-performance differentiated polyamide filament project has been included in the list of major projects for Shandong Province in 2024. With an annual product output of 80,000 tonnes, it introduces a complete production line from the Germany's Barmag company and Japan's TMT companies, which will meet the domestic and international market demand.

In recent years, Nanshan Zhishang has expanded into the field of new textile fiber materials, accumulating a wealth of talent and technical experience related to textile fiber production.

It is noted that polyamide fibers have outstanding advantages in strength, wear resistance, and moisture absorption, which are widely used in outdoor and sports cloths as well as casual wear.

