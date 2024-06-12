Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Rongcheng starts new round of south-north abalone cooperative breeding

BEIJING, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishermen in Rongcheng, east China's Shandong Province have started a new round of abalone breeding in alliance with their partners in southeast China's Fujian Province to improve the survival rate of abalones, consolidating the south-north abalone cooperative breeding model.

Abalones have very strict requirements on their growing environment, especially the water temperature. The south-north cooperative abalone farming model between Rongcheng and Fujian abalone farmers has lasted for 20 years. The model has been proven as an effective way to meet such requirements and improve the survival rate of abalones.

Specifically, in April and May every year, at the turn of spring and summer, as the sea temperature in the southern China gradually rises, fishermen in Fujian move the abalone fries to the sea area of Rongcheng to escape the heat. And starting from November, when late autumn comes, they return the abalones back to Fujian to enjoy warm winter. It is learned that since mid-April this year, more than 100 million abalones have been shipped to Rongcheng City.

Under the arrangement, abalones are no longer affected by the harsh winter in the north and the scorching heat in the south, and has achieved year-round growth. Besides, the abalone maturity period has been shortened from 18 months to 12 months, and the survival rate of abalones has also increased to more than 90 percent.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340585.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road