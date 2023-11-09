Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong Weihai reshapes fishing tackle sector through shared models

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Huancui District of Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province has consolidated its fishing tackle sector by developing shared models consisting of "joint promotion", "a shared workshop", and "shared resources", and achieved an industrial output value of 1.732 billion yuan in the first nine months, according to the bureau of industry and information technology of the district.

For example, in joint promotion, Huancui District has worked with Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to build a fish equipment livestreaming e-commerce base to provide free services such as online support, professional training, and promotion campaign for local enterprises. So far, 180 enterprises have been attracted to settle down in the base.

In addition, Huancui District has also established a marketing platform and held high-level exhibitions, competitions, etc. to help local fishing tackle exporters increase market presence.

The shared workshop is a fishing gear spraying center built with 30 million yuan investment from Weihai Barfilon fishing tackle company and subsidies provided by Huancui District. This spraying center, which is equipped with air purification devices and sewage treatment equipment, undertakes the spraying, cutting, water grinding and other processes of local fishing tackle producers, thus solving their pain point of needing to spending more than one million yuan to meet environmental compliance requirements. At present, the workshop has accommodated 50-odd enterprises, saving them more than 26 million yuan of environmental protection investment and driving an increase in output value of over 200 million yuan.

Huancui District plans to build a park featuring shared resources such as standardized factories, environmental protection equipment, and technical talents and providing one-stop services including research and development, design, logistics, and exhibitions. Currently, the first phase of the park covering an area of 20,000 square meters has been reserved for the settlement of 10 enterprises.

Through the shared models, fishing tackle sector has become a characteristic industry of Huancui District. As of now, there are over 260 fishing tackle production enterprises in Huancui District, producing over 20 million fishing rods per year and generating an annual output value of over 3 billion yuan.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337063.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road