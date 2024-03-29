Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Shandong Zaozhuang greets tourists with spring blossoms

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

29 Mar, 2024, 08:37 CST

BEIJING, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province has recently seen flocks of tourists come to enjoy the blossoming spring across the city.

In the Guishan scenic area of Zaozhuang's Shizhong District, blooming flowers form a beautiful spring scenery where tourists can stroll through the winding mountains, listening to singing birds and bathing in flower fragrance.

Xiwangzhuang Town, one of the top picks for flower lovers, offers a close contact with a sea of tulips in various colors, rendering the most playful appearance with a golden sunshine coating.

Zhongxing pavilion, sitting at the center of Donghu wetland park of Shizhong District, is also a favored place even by the locals for flower appreciation. 

Looking down from the pavilion, people are greeted with clusters of pale pink, glowing red, and snow-white plum blossoms all over the branches in the park. 

In addition to the soothing waves of fragrant aroma, it is also the time for snapshots to seal the beauty and happiness for at least a second.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/339419.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Longkou City to accelerate construction of 203 key investment projects

Since early March this year, Longkou City in east China's Shandong Province has commenced construction on 21 projects with a total investment of 19.6 ...

Xinhua Silk Road: Ocean-themed films from China's Weihai shine at Hong Kong International Film & TV Market

An ocean-themed film release conference was held during the 28th Hong Kong International Film & TV Market (FILMART) kicking off on March 11 in Hong...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Travel

Image1

Travel

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics