Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Tengzhou to create new cultural landmarks with its museum complex

BEIJING, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An promotion event hosted by the People's Government of Shandong Province was recently held in Beijing. During the event, the profound historical culture of Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province became a focus.

Tengzhou is the hometown of many eminent people in Chinese history such as Mozi and Lu Ban, leaving behind a large number of brilliant cultural relics and historic sites.

Tengzhou's Longquan Square lies a cultural architectural complex including Longquan tower, Tengzhou City Museum, Tengzhou Han Dynasty stone relief gallery, Lu Ban memorial hall, Tengzhou art museum, Mozi memorial hall, and ink stone gallery, forming the overall layout of "One Tower and Six Pavilions."

Old parts of Tengzhou City Museum was founded in the 1950s. At the beginning of 2020, the new museum was completed and opened to the public, becoming an important window to exhibit and promote the long history and culture of Tengzhou.

The museum currently houses over 52,000 pieces of collections, including 58 national first-grade cultural relics. Beixin cultural pottery, bronze wares from Shang and Zhou dynasties, and jades are the characteristics of the collection, especially the numerous, exquisitely patterned, and richly inscribed bronzes from the Shang and Zhou dynasties that are renowned nationwide.

The Teng Hou tripod, treasure of Tengzhou City Museum, was once a ritual vessel used by the monarch of the Teng state. The Teng Hou tripod, with its solemn form, exquisite craftsmanship, and luxurious decorations, represents the highest level of bronze casting in the early Western Zhou period in the state of Teng, and was selected as one of the "Precious Treasures of Shandong" in March 2015.

Leveraging the "One Tower and Six Pavilions" cultural architectural complex, Tengzhou's culture and tourism have entered a new stage of high-quality development. In 2022, Tengzhou received 4.67 million tourists and achieved a total tourism revenue of 5.04 billion yuan, with the culture and tourism industry becoming an important support for the economic development of the city.

