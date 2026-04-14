Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Weihai sees robust growth in fishing tackle exports

BEIJING, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a major global production base for fishing tackle, Weihai City in east China's Shandong Province accounted for nearly 60 percent of the world's fishing rod market, while the city's fishing tackle exports reached 820 million yuan in the first two months of this year, up 18.4 percent year on year, local customs said recently.

The growth came as demand for outdoor sports equipment, represented by fishing products, picked up with stronger spring consumption.

In Weihai, nearly 5,000 fishing tackle manufacturing and trading firms have formed an industrial cluster covering a full range of products, including fishing rods, reels and bait. The coordinated development of upstream and downstream businesses has provided solid support for fishing tackle products to expand overseas.

At the production workshop of Shandong Weihai Huanqiu Fishing Tackle Industrial Co., Ltd., batches of finished carbon-fiber fishing rods are rolling off automated assembly lines and are soon to be shipped to the European market.

The company, which has been engaged in the fishing tackle sector for more than 40 years, focuses on the research, development and production of carbon-fiber and fiberglass fishing rods. Its products are sold to more than 50 countries and regions.

The company's exports reached 170 million yuan in the first three months, up 2.5 percent year on year, and its orders have been scheduled through June, according to Zhou Hao, a company executive.

Zhou said demand for innovative and high-quality fishing tackle has continued to rise amid upgrades in outdoor consumption and changing fishing needs. Fishing rods made with new techniques perform better in toughness, elasticity and tensile strength, helping meet overseas demand for high-performance products.

To help local firms seize export opportunities during the peak season for outdoor equipment, Weihai Customs has stepped up services for the sector. The customs authority has guided companies in improving raw material control and production line quality inspection to ensure safe and efficient delivery of orders and support further market expansion.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350132.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road