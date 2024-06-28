Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Yantai and ROK's Gunsan enhance friendship through photography

BEIJING, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25th China-ROK photography exchange exhibition was recently held in Gunsan City of the Republic of Korea (ROK), as part of the efforts to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the sister city relationship between Yantai City in east China's Shandong Province and Gunsan.

A team of 11 representatives and photographers from Yantai carried out exchanges with their peers in the ROK during a 6-day visit to Gunsan.

Photo shows the scenery of Gunsan City of the Republic of Korea. (Provided by Longkou City) Photo shows the scenery of Gunsan City of the Republic of Korea. (Provided by Longkou City)

Since the establishment of the sister city relationship in 1994, Yantai and Gunsan have maintained close exchanges in fields such as trade, culture, and arts. Photography-themed communication between the sister cities has lasted for 22 years, with photographers from Longkou, a county-level city under Yantai, traveling to Gunsan many times and taking photos of the local scenic beauty.

