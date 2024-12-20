Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Zaozhuang City boosts rural revitalization through distinctive agricultural industry development

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiwangzhuang Town in Shizhong District of Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, has made efforts to advance rural revitalization through the development of the distinctive agricultural industry.

By promoting cross-village cooperation and village-enterprise collaboration, the town has established three key industrial parks, including a smart agricultural industrial park, a modern agricultural service base, and a pre-cooked food industrial park, thereby spurring the new economic driver for rural development.

It is reported that relying on the smart agricultural industrial park, the town has constructed 74 high-standard greenhouses and established a 1,600-square-meter innovation and technology trading center, facilitating the effective integration of greenhouse facilities, smart management systems, product display, and online sales.

Currently, the smart agricultural industrial park holds 30 patents, has independently developed 15 registered pepper varieties, and is capable of producing 2,000 tons of vegetables, including tomatoes and cucumbers, each year.

