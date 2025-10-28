Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Zaozhuang City sees booming development of battery industry

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zaozhuang, a prefecture-level city in east China's Shandong Province, has successfully transformed from a traditional coal base to a highland of new energy batteries with more than 20 years of efforts.

The city has built a promotion mechanism of "chain length + chain owner + alliance + fund", striving to create the optimal industrial ecology.

In the lithium battery industry park of the Zaozhuang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone, the battery cell production line of Shandong Tian Han New Energy Technology is only separated from the electrolyte production line of Yienke Tianrun New Energy Materials (Shandong) by a wall, while the battery shell production line of Kedali faces the production line of Sunwoda across the street.

This efficient and collaborative industrial ecosystem is not limited to just one park.

With the continuous expansion of leading enterprises and the influx of supporting enterprises, a new version of development map featuring multi-point support and coordinated development is taking shape in Zaozhuang.

The "high-end wet-process lithium battery separator full-chain collaborative intelligent factory" of Sinoma Lithium Battery Separator Co., Ltd. has been selected as a national outstanding intelligent factory, and the Zaozhuang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone has been selected as one of the top ten lithium battery industrial parks with Chinese characteristics ... A "new energy battery industry corridor" spanning north to south and east to west has taken shape.

The long-term industrial development cannot be separated from innovation, talent support, and financial vitality.

In recent years, Zaozhuang has efficiently gathered innovative elements, high-end talents, and financial vitality, promoting the deep integration of innovation chains, talent chains, capital chains, and industrial chains.

Through innovative measures, the city has accurately introduced young talents at the bachelor's, master's, and doctoral levels for lithium battery enterprises, established over 180 innovation platforms in the field of lithium batteries, authorized more than 2,800 valid patents, and successfully created the only lithium battery industry innovation and entrepreneurship community in Shandong.

It cultivated five "little giant" enterprises, one national innovative small- and medium-sized enterprise, one national 5G factory, one Chinese unicorn enterprise, and one national excellent intelligent factory, as well as many other outstanding enterprises and factories. These innovative entities are becoming important forces driving the industry towards high-end, intelligent, and international development.

