Xinhua Silk Road: E.China's Tengzhou hosts potato expo to seek opening-driven development

News provided by

Xinhua Silk Road

30 Oct, 2023, 09:10 CST

BEIJING, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In east China-located Tengzhou, the recently concluded 13th China Potato Expo cast spotlight on how the county-level city leverages opening up policy to boost development of local potato industry.

During October 23-25, the "Big Food, Big Industry and Big Platform"-themed 13th China Potato Expo held in the city drew exhibitors in excess of 500 ones from 30 provinces in China and 18 countries and regions in the world and over 30,000 visitors on the first day.

Continue Reading
(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)
(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Targeting to add new impetus to sustainable development of local potato industry, Tengzhou, widely known for its high-quality potato produce, held the expo to explore with guests from home and abroad opportunities for further developing the potato industry.

Boasting a nearly century-old history of potato plantation, Tengzhou is called the hometown of potato in China and local potatoes are welcomed in both domestic and foreign markets thanks to their good appearance, thin and smooth skin, yellow skin and flesh, pleasant taste, rich nutrition and high quality.

Based on the excellent quality of local potatoes, Tengzhou, which has the best-yielding double-cropping planting areas for potatoes, advanced deep processing of potatoes and development of potato stable food to extend local potato industrial chain.

A series of popular potato stable food and leisure food such as potato pancakes, potato dumplings, baked cheese and mashed potato, and potato salad have been developed to better satisfy the diversified demands of consumers.

By adhering to the principle of fostering big agriculture, the city has crafted a potato industrial chain composed of planting, sales and processing of potatoes and well integrating with related R&D to boost high-quality development of local potato industry.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/336811.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Also from this source

Xinhua Silk Road: Comprehensive Service Cooperation Zone of East Africa Commercial & Logistics Industrial Park in Tanzania added in list of practical co-op deliverables of BRF2023

Building the Comprehensive Service Cooperation Zone of East Africa Commercial & Logistics Industrial Park in Tanzania was included in the List of...
Xinhua Silk Road: Migratory whooper swans spend winter in wetland of E. China's Rongcheng

Xinhua Silk Road: Migratory whooper swans spend winter in wetland of E. China's Rongcheng

About fifty whooper swans, as the first batch of the flock, recently arrived at the Rongcheng Swan National Nature Reserve located in Rongcheng City...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Agriculture

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics