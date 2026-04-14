Xinhua Silk Road: Flowers blossom in spring breeze in E. China's Zaozhuang

BEIJING, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The spring breeze blows gently, and the land of Zaozhuang, a city in east China's Shandong Province, is decorated with flowers blossoming one after another. Forsythia, apricot blossoms, pear flowers, and rapeseed flowers bloom in succession, spreading layers by layers and interweaving into a colorful picture of springtime. This attracts numerous local citizens and tourists to step outside, immersing themselves in the vibrant spring atmosphere of Zaozhuang.

Along the Nanshan green path, the forsythia flowers bloom freely in the spring breeze, with their golden petals spreading across the branches like scattered gold, creating a charming contrast with the green walking way and green plants along the path. The sunlight spills down, and golden petals gently sway in the wind, adding a warm touch to the lush green path.

At the century-old pear orchard in Shanting Qinwo, thousands of pear trees are in full bloom. The aged yet robust trees stretch their branches, covered with dense white flowers, exuding an elegant and fresh beauty. The gentle breeze stirs the petals, creating the illusion of spring snowflakes fluttering down.

On the banks of the Panlong River, the rapeseed fields are also in their peak blossom. Golden flowers blanket the banks like a continuous stretch of brocade. Under the sunlight, the layers of rapeseed flowers are arranged in an orderly way with bees and butterflies flitting about, painting a vivid rural scene together with the gurgling water.

Today, in Zaozhuang, apricot blossoms are like snow, peach blossoms are like rosy clouds, and pear blossoms are as white as snow. The colors of flowers interweave into a magnificent spring feast. Visitors flock to various flower-viewing spots, some accompanied by family while others gathering with friends. They capture the beauty of the blooming flowers with cameras and mobile phones, and feel the vitality and beauty of spring in the seas of flowers.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/350150.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road