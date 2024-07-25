Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign visitors experience charm of wetland in Tengzhou, east China's Shandong

BEIJING, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foreign visitors from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Ireland recently visited the Weishan Lake Red Lotus Wetland in Tengzhou, Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province, to experience the unique charm of the wetland through cultural tourism activities.

Foreign visitors were fascinated by various performances and games at the scene. 

Photo provided by Tengzhou publicity authority shows that foreign visitors from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Australia, Belgium and Ireland visit the Weishan Lake Red Lotus Wetland in Tengzhou, Zaozhuang City in east China's Shandong Province.
Red Lotus Wetland cultural tourism activities have been held for 21 consecutive years, becoming a famous project of the city and even the province's cultural tourism.

The Weishan Lake Red Lotus Wetland in Tengzhou has 55 kilometers of lake shoreline and 130,000 mu (about 86.67 square kilometers) of wild red lotus. It is known as the "Lotus Capital" in China. 

