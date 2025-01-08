Xinhua Silk Road: Icy reservoir presents enchanting scenery in east China

BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the winter chill sets in, Heiyu Reservoir, a natural landscape in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, transforms into an enchanting wonderland whose scenery well interprets the winter beauty.

Sparkling under the sunshine, the reservoir not only resembles a "gem" on the fertile land of the district, but also refreshes people with its unique tranquility brought by the rolling hills and lush trees nearby.

