Xinhua Silk Road: Icy reservoir presents enchanting scenery in east China

News provided byXinhua Silk Road
08 Jan, 2025, 16:49 CST
BEIJING, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- When the winter chill sets in, Heiyu Reservoir, a natural landscape in Xuecheng District of Zaozhuang City, transforms into an enchanting wonderland whose scenery well interprets the winter beauty.
Sparkling under the sunshine, the reservoir not only resembles a "gem" on the fertile land of the district, but also refreshes people with its unique tranquility brought by the rolling hills and lush trees nearby.
Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/343912.html
SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road
Share this article