Xinhua Silk Road: Rizhao City in E. China's Shandong develops seahorse breeding industry

BEIJING, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Donggang District of Richao City in east China's Shandong Province has been vigorously developing seahorse breeding industry in recent years.

Over the years, as the market demand for seahorses increased year by year, the district seized the opportunity to develop seahorse breeding business and guided enterprises to strengthen scientific research and improve seahorse breeding technologies.

The district made great efforts to break through a number of "bottleneck" problems in key technologies and realize the artificial breeding and large-scale breeding of seahorses. At present, seashores breeding industry has become a 100 million-yuan-level industrial cluster in the locality.

It is learned that a new seahorse breeding workshop in the district is scheduled to begin construction in July this year, covering a total area of 21,000 square meters. Upon the completion, it will become the largest seahorse breeding base in northern China.

Taoluo Town in Donggang District boasts 13 seahorse breeding households, with a total breeding area of 27,000 square meters.

With the largest scale of industrial breeding of big-belly seahorse in Shandong Province, the town has an annual breeding capacity of more than 60 million seahorses.

Big-belly seahorse breeding has become the leading industry of the town and helped locals increase income.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/340566.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road