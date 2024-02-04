Xinhua Silk Road: Light show kicks off in E. China's Tengzhou to celebrate Chinese New Year

BEIJING, Feb. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The light show of Weishan Lake Honghe Wetland Scenic Area started on Feb. 2 in Tengzhou City, east China's Shandong Province, to celebrate the upcoming festive season of Chinese New Year.  

The light show, themed the dragon of Chinese zodiac to celebrate the Year of Dragon, will run until Feb. 26. With four major areas featuring "starry sky," "Classic of Mountains and Rivers," "Dragon Soaring Prosperity," and "Space Exploration," the whole resort has been decorated with delicate themed lanterns.

The resort will also hold nine activities such as folk arts shows, intangible cultural heritage exhibitions, special performances and local specialty food feasts, to make the event interactive, funny and with cultural elements.

The light show is a move to entertain local residents and tourists during such a festive season. It's hoped that people can know more about the city's ecological tourism and culture through the light show.

