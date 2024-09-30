Xinhua Silk Road: Longkou in E. China's Shandong promotes innovative inheritance of Xu Fu Culture bridging China, Japan, ROK

BEIJING, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts and scholars from China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK) have recently gathered in Longkou, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, to have in-depth discussions on the inheritance of Xu Fu Culture, an important component of traditional Chinese culture.

Xu Fu, a renowned navigator and explorer in Chinese history, led a fleet eastward to Japan over 2,200 years ago and boosted exchanges between China, Japan, and the ROK.

As the hometown of Xu Fu and the birthplace of Xu Fu Culture, Longkou has been striving to carry forward the culture and improving its global presence since 1990s, including compiling and publishing related works, organizing international seminars, creating related operas and holding related cultural festivals, etc.

The city has also built the Xu Fu temple, the Xu Fu Park and the Xu Fu stone carving statue, made Xu Fu stone carvings for the Xu Fu Parks in the ROK and Japan, sent Xu Fu Culture arts troupes to visit the ROK, and organized activities like painting and calligraphy exhibitions, knowledge competitions, etc., positively fostering the research and exchange on Xu Fu Culture home and abroad.

Xu Fu is a cultural symbol that connects China, Japan, and the ROK, and bringing prosperity to future generations is the biggest reason to mention Xu Fu again, said an expert from the ROK, adding that the relations between China, Japan and the ROK can be further developed through mutual understanding and communication propelled by Xu Fu Culture.

Efforts should be made to leverage Xu Fu, the common medium of China, Japan, and the ROK, to jointly plan comprehensive tourism marketing, organize characteristic cultural and tourism activities, and deepen cultural and tourism exchanges and cooperation among the three countries, noted a Japanese expert.

Experts and scholars participating in the discussions also proposed the use of digital information technology to empower the inheritance of Xu Fu Culture, such as establishing a comprehensive digital database of research results on Xu Fu and store it in the cloud, providing the public with immersive cultural experiences by utilizing virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and other technologies, using the metaverse technology to promote the international dissemination of Xu Fu Culture, etc.

